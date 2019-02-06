Home

Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Mr. Edward Jeschelnig, Jr. was born March 1, 1950 and passed away February 3, 2019 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.He is survived by his wife, Melanie (Austin); daughter, Jaclyn (Rich) Ulm; son, Jared (Dijana); granddaughter, Juliana; stepson, Kenneth Whinnery; stepdaughter, Andrea Whinnery; grandson, Dylan Whinnery; parents, Edward and Jo-Ann (Bohart); brothers, Richard (Xiao), Joseph, Tim (Deidra), Charles (James), Lenny (Barb), Glen (Tina); sisters, Kathy (John) Simpson, Patricia (Dennis) Walsh, Susan, Donna, Diane (Dean) Oriani, Joan, Nancy (Lynn), Sharon (Todd) Kessler, Mary (Peter) Long; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharlene (Scharlau).Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army, worked many years as a Mechanical Engineer at Coe Manufacturing in Painesville, OH, and retired as Project Manager from Grenzebach Corporation in Newnan, GA.After retirement, Ed enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes and attended many fly-ins with his flying buddies. He also enjoyed home improvement projects and spending time with his grandchildren and many friends. Services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home in Seville, OH with a military burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The .
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
