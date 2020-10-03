1/1
Edward John Skubitz
Edward John Skubitz, age 60, of Chardon, passed away September 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 28, 1960 in Euclid to John and Marinka (Dolenc) Skubitz. Edward was a manager for Home Depot in Chardon for many years. He was always there to help anyone in his family or his friends, and always went above and beyond what was asked of him. Ed was a kind and generous man, a hard worker, and a wonderful son who took such good care of his Mother during her last illness. He had many friends who will always remember him, especially in his youth at Slovenska Pristava, where he was a lifelong member. Edward is survived by his sister, Helena (Peter) Dragar of Painesville; nephews, Michael (Jessica) Dragar, Thomas (Amanda) Dragar and Daniel (Kelley) Dragar; four great nephews and three great nieces. He also leaves behind many relatives here in the U.S., Canada, and in Slovenia where his parents were born. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private graveside services were held at All Souls Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
