Edward Joseph Leitch, age 67, of Geneva, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by friends and family. He was born on December 16, 1951, in Cleveland, the son of June (Lowery) and Walter Leitch. Ed married Valerie (Dodge) in Geneva on August 18, 1973. Ed was a 1970 graduate of Madison High School. He retired from the Geneva Area City School System in 2015, as the Director of Maintenance and Transportation, and he was the type of person who could do just about anything. Ed was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was constantly there to help others. Always supportive of his sons in their sporting activities, Ed was a longtime fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Tribe. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, David (Danielle) and Benjamin (Elizabeth) Leitch; grandchildren, Cale, Logan and Aubree; brothers, Raymond and Walter (Sheri) Leitch; sisters, Jill (Greg) Haycox, Jacqueline (Ernie) Strumbly and Betty (Bob) Piskach; sister-in-law, Susan Leitch; and several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved brother, Robert. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 811 S. Broadway in Geneva, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Schroeder. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made, in Ed’s name, to St. John's Lutheran Church, 811 S. Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019