|
|
Edward M. Trost, age 88, beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Godette); dear father of JoAnn Mecoli (deceased) husband Kevin, Carolyn Trost, and Patricia (David) Lombardo; grandfather of Debra McNeal, Colleen Sidak, Kristi Hunter, David Lombardo III, Brittany Nobles, Jeffrey Sidak Jr. and Michael Lombardo; grandfather of eight; brother of Earnest and Lillian Trost; also survived by his loving partner, Lynn Waller, and her three sons, Ron, Tony, and Steve Gottu; and seven grandchildren. He passed away May 27, 2019. Funeral services Saturday, June 1st at 9:00 a.m at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), where family will receive friends Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.Contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019