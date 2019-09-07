|
Edward McDaniel Selby 82 of Middlefield Ohio passed away at his home Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born August 7, 1937 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late Edward Martin and Edith (McDaniel) Selby. He graduated from Linsly Private Military School in Wheeling, WV., and then joined, at the age of 17, the US Army Corp of Engineers and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After service he received his Bachelor of Education, a Master’s in Administration at Ohio University. He had 23 hours towards earning his Doctorate. Ed was a High School Teacher for Cardinal High School for 27 years retiring in 1989.He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ethel, children: Edward Lee (Polly) Silby of Portland Oregon, Janet Leigh Kinnard of Athens, Ohio, James Robert (Kelly) Silby of Bainbridge, Ohio, six grandchildren and his brother, John R. Selby of San Diego CA.Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Pugh; and son-in-law, Michael Kinnard.Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, OH 44062. A Private Burial will be held at a later date in Middlefield Cemetery.Memorial donation can be made to the 1st United Methodist Church in Middlefield or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019