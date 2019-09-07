Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Selby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward McDaniel Selby


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward McDaniel Selby Obituary
Edward McDaniel Selby 82 of Middlefield Ohio passed away at his home Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born August 7, 1937 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late Edward Martin and Edith (McDaniel) Selby. He graduated from Linsly Private Military School in Wheeling, WV., and then joined, at the age of 17, the US Army Corp of Engineers and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After service he received his Bachelor of Education, a Master’s in Administration at Ohio University. He had 23 hours towards earning his Doctorate. Ed was a High School Teacher for Cardinal High School for 27 years retiring in 1989.He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ethel, children: Edward Lee (Polly) Silby of Portland Oregon, Janet Leigh Kinnard of Athens, Ohio, James Robert (Kelly) Silby of Bainbridge, Ohio, six grandchildren and his brother, John R. Selby of San Diego CA.Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Pugh; and son-in-law, Michael Kinnard.Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, OH 44062. A Private Burial will be held at a later date in Middlefield Cemetery.Memorial donation can be made to the 1st United Methodist Church in Middlefield or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now