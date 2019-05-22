Home

Edward "Eddie" Minick Obituary
Edward “Eddie” Minick, age 56, of Crystal River, Florida, formerly of Geauga County, OH, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Florida, where he lived since 2012. He was born on January 15, 1963 in Middlefield, son of Lee and Muriel (Morton) Minick. Ed was part owner of Middlefield Plastics. He loved music and was a Bassist in several local bands. He was always the life of the party anywhere he went. He enjoyed sailing, was a master captain and belonged to several yacht clubs. He loved his children and grandchildren. His children remember his love of traveling, especially their trips to London, Paris, and Barcelona.Edward is survived by his wife, Michele, three daughters, Leeah (Matthew) Fisher, Halee (Dylan) Vandermaas, Kylee Minick, three sons, Steven Laurito, Nicholas (Ashleigh) Laurito, Jesse Laurito, seven grandchildren, Landon Fisher, Gage Fisher, Holden Fisher, Reicher Vandermaas, Zane Laurito, Lena Laurito, and Ryleigh Laurito, and his brother Michael (Donna) Minick. He is preceded in death by his parents.A Memorial gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00 PM until his Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on May 23, 2019
