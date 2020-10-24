1/1
Edward Montgomery
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Montgomery, age 71, of Warren, OH passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at home. He was born September 6, 1949 in Cleveland, OH, to Charles and Rosellen Montgomery.Edward was a 1967 graduate of West Geauga High School. He worked as a Radiology Technician for Kaiser Permanente. Edward loved talking politics and welcomed debates. He was proud to be an American. He enjoyed antique shopping and selling, and refurbishing things, such as his 52 Chevy truck, but mostly, he loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Campbell; children, Melissa (Clifford) Sanders, Charles J. (Roxy Hickman) Montgomery, Susie (Juan) Rosario, Steven (Zaakiyah) Campbell; grandchildren, Alaina M. (Richard Hyman-Lloyd) Sanders, Gianna M. Sanders, Aubrey R. Montgomery, Samantha, Octavius and Raiden Rosario, Kaitlyn (Scott Goldhardt) Hickman; great-grandchildren, Declan Hyman-Lloyd, Brantley, Goldhardt; beloved cousins, Gail and Kenny; many other family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.Friends will be received from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral
07:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved