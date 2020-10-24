Edward Montgomery, age 71, of Warren, OH passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at home. He was born September 6, 1949 in Cleveland, OH, to Charles and Rosellen Montgomery.Edward was a 1967 graduate of West Geauga High School. He worked as a Radiology Technician for Kaiser Permanente. Edward loved talking politics and welcomed debates. He was proud to be an American. He enjoyed antique shopping and selling, and refurbishing things, such as his 52 Chevy truck, but mostly, he loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Campbell; children, Melissa (Clifford) Sanders, Charles J. (Roxy Hickman) Montgomery, Susie (Juan) Rosario, Steven (Zaakiyah) Campbell; grandchildren, Alaina M. (Richard Hyman-Lloyd) Sanders, Gianna M. Sanders, Aubrey R. Montgomery, Samantha, Octavius and Raiden Rosario, Kaitlyn (Scott Goldhardt) Hickman; great-grandchildren, Declan Hyman-Lloyd, Brantley, Goldhardt; beloved cousins, Gail and Kenny; many other family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.Friends will be received from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com