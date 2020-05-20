Edward Paul Mills, 86, son of the late Joseph H. and Nellie (McGowan) Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Francis "Reggie" Mills; brother, Joseph (Betty) Mills; sister, Bernadette (Charles "Murph") Murphy; sister, Mary John "Sis" Barclay (Frank) Wilmoth; sister-in-law, Agnes (William) Cooper; and nieces, Rosemary Murphy and Patty (Metz) Johnson. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Janet (Metz); brother, James "Brennie" Mills (late wife Ann); brother, William "Wink' (Jo) Mills; brother-in-law, Ray (late wife Dorothy) Metz; and children, Joseph (Ellen) Mills, John (Barb) Mills, Mary (Dennis Welker) Kochert, and Diana (Jim) Drury; grandchildren, Ed, Megan, and Angela Mills, and Laura (Will) Staubs; four great-grandchildren; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was a retired meteorologist and quality inspector for various Aerospace companies. He was proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 678. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. A lifelong homing pigeon enthusiast, and member of the Northeast Racing Club. He was an animal lover and deeply missed his canine companion, Digger. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. The family enjoyed many trips across the country in the station wagon visiting National parks on the way to visit family in California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. He looked forward to and enjoyed the annual fishing trip to Canada with his brother, Joe, sons, grandson, and family friend, Mike. As a Cleveland sports fan, he loved his Cleveland Indians. The family would like to thank everyone for their care and support for Ed and the family these past several years. The family would also like to express their gratitude to daughter Mary for all she did for her Dad. The family will hold a private graveside service with Military Honors at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at another time when family and friends can gather safely. Please share a memory on monreal.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Legion Willowick-Eastlake Post 678, the National Wildlife Turkey Federation – Western Maryland Chapter, or the charity of your choice.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.