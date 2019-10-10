|
Edward R. Croyle, Sr., 77, of formerly of Mentor, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, surrounded by his family. Born January 23, 1942 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Lake County resident before moving to Arizona for over 30 years. He returned to Lake County two years ago. He was a member for over 30 years of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons, The Al Koran Shrine, The Scottish Rite Valley of Cleveland and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Croyle was a retired aircraft mechanic, having served over 20 years in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard. Survivors are his children, Edward (Denise) Croyle, Jr., Denise (Donald) Davis and John (Beverly) Croyle; grandchildren, Colleen (Matthew) Purtee, Brandon Croyle, Justin Croyle, Ashley (David) Hobson, Jessica (Joshua) Wiles and Joshua (Elise) Croyle; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kaleb and Evelyn Hobson and Mason Wiles; and brothers, William (Jean) Croyle and Dennis (Andrea) Croyle. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia (Asay) Croyle; his second wife, Mary Lou (Frers) Croyle; and his parents, Raymond and June (McGilvray) Croyle. In honor of Ed’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Al Koran Shriners Transportation Fund, (whose focus and specialization is transport to a Shriners Hospital for Children), 8920 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019