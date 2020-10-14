Funeral Mass for Edward R. Walsh, 79, of Concord Township, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.Mr. Walsh passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.He was born April 23, 1941, in Cleveland.Ed grew up in Euclid, Ohio and was a 1960 graduate of St. Joseph High School and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Apprenticeship Program. He was an electrician and a proud 50-year member of the IBEW Union Local 38. For many years, Ed served as the Chief Building Official for the City of Eastlake. Ed was a dedicated public servant, who was honored to hold elected office in the City of Mentor for 35 years having served as a Mentor City Councilman, Mayor and Vice Mayor. He loved the Mentor community and lived by the motto that, “It’s better to be known as a good neighbor than a good politician.” He was a founding member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was honored for his public service at the Celtic Ball. He was an avid golfer, boater, fisherman, and youth sports coach. Ed enjoyed Cleveland sports and watching his eight grandsons participating in sporting events. Ed was the beloved husband of over 50 years to Maryann (nee O’Malley); caring father of Edward (Rosemarie), Colleen Curran (Sean) and Sean; and proud grandfather of Edward R., Daniel, Robert, Quinn and Sean, Jr., and Callahan, Kevin and Casey Curran. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Walsh (Michael); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo; mother, Sarah (nee Burke); and siblings, Eileen Stocum (Donald), Leo (Cecelia), Delores Wenberg (Hugo), Cecelia Ryan (Edward), and Michael. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.