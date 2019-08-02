Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Dietz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward T. Dietz Obituary
Funeral service for Edward T. Dietz, 88, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. A masonic service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Ed passed away August 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 9, 1930, in Dover, OH, Ed lived in Mentor since 1953. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a Director of Engineering at Stouffer Hotels, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons and Hope Ridge United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy J. Dietz, of 28 years; children, Cindy (Mike) Schaaf, Barb (Mike) Dickey, and Eddie (Lynda) Dietz; step-daughters, Jan (Daryl) Waite and Beth (Hector) Lopez; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl Dietz, Walter (Joan) Dietz, and Harold (Dolores) Dietz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Dietz, in 1988. His granddaughter, Mindy Schaaf; and sister, Janet Talbot, are also deceased. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Erie Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Transportation Fund, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now