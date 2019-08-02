|
Funeral service for Edward T. Dietz, 88, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. A masonic service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Ed passed away August 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 9, 1930, in Dover, OH, Ed lived in Mentor since 1953. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a Director of Engineering at Stouffer Hotels, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons and Hope Ridge United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy J. Dietz, of 28 years; children, Cindy (Mike) Schaaf, Barb (Mike) Dickey, and Eddie (Lynda) Dietz; step-daughters, Jan (Daryl) Waite and Beth (Hector) Lopez; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl Dietz, Walter (Joan) Dietz, and Harold (Dolores) Dietz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Dietz, in 1988. His granddaughter, Mindy Schaaf; and sister, Janet Talbot, are also deceased. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Erie Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Transportation Fund, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019