Edward T. Raines, age 76, of Painesville Township, passed away September 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born October 10, 1942 in Painesville to Theron and Lucille (Mainello) Raines. Edward worked for Lubrizol in Painesville for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with family, making people laugh, volunteering, cooking and barbecuing for many events. He loved his dogs, Romeo and Tino. He is survived by his children, Michael Raines, Suzanne (Roger) Hungerford, Anthony Raines and Natalie (Richard) Ziegler; brother, David; sisters, Caroline and Nancy; former wife, Joyce Raines; grandchildren, Cody Raines, Justin Raines, Cierra Hungerford, Kyla Raines, Tyler Raines, Leah Raines, Jackie Raines, Edward Raines; and great-granddaughter, Amelia. Edward was preceded in death by his parents. No services will be observed. More info at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home. com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019