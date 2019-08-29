|
|
Edward W. Andryszak, age 88, of Willoughby Hills, passed away on August 28th, 2019.
Edward was born on September 11th, 1930, to the late Walter and Lillian Andryszak. He was a graduate of Garfield Heights High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Edward was a member of LU 373 Interior Systems Carpenters Union, and when he wasn’t working or being with his family, he spent his time in service to the community. He focused his ability and effort to Immaculate Conception, the church and their October Fest. Edward was a very active member of his Vet’s club and of the Knights of Columbus.
Edward is survived by his wife, Shirley Andryszak; his sons, Gary and Dale Andryszak; his daughter, Teri Shinske; and his grandchildren, Eric Shinske, Amanda (Terry) Holden, and Allison (Nick) Shinske.
Visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH. Everyone is to meet at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby OH 44094 for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31. Burial at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4 at Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273.
David C Brickman Funeral Home
440-953-0505
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019