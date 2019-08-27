|
Edward Nagy, age 88, of Wickliffe, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at Hospice House, in Cleveland, following a month-long illness. He was born June 15, 1931, in Windber, PA and transplanted to Cleveland, where he worked over 40 years for the All-craft Wellman Products company, finishing as General Manager. Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the number one fan at all his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. His life was devoted to God and to caring and supporting his family. Victory in Jesus was his favorite song to sing at his church, Maple Grove Alliance, where he served as an elder and usher for many years. He led the children's groups in singing before Sunday School. He was a true man of God and an example of faith and love. He led by example and showed everyone how to love and be loved. Ed is the beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Gordon); dear father of Eddie (deceased), Pat (Marce) Porcello, Pam (Larry) Sabruno, Michael (Patti); grandfather of Marce (Leah) Porcello, Todd (Kelly) Porcello, Adam (Kari) Porcello, Ashley (Michael) Matz, Jacob (Nicole) Sabruno, Jodi (Anthony) Zalewski, Jenna (Jake) Dashnaw, Amanda (Matt) Trail and Anthony (Valerie) Nagy; great-grandfather of 19; brother of Anastasia Reay. The family will be holding a private burial service at Whitehaven Cemetery in Mayfield Village, Ohio. In lieu of donations, the family asks you to gift to some special child in your life and most of all be happy today.
