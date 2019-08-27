Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Nagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Nagy Obituary
Edward Nagy, age 88, of Wickliffe, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at Hospice House, in Cleveland, following a month-long illness. He was born June 15, 1931, in Windber, PA and transplanted to Cleveland, where he worked over 40 years for the All-craft Wellman Products company, finishing as General Manager. Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the number one fan at all his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. His life was devoted to God and to caring and supporting his family. Victory in Jesus was his favorite song to sing at his church, Maple Grove Alliance, where he served as an elder and usher for many years. He led the children's groups in singing before Sunday School. He was a true man of God and an example of faith and love. He led by example and showed everyone how to love and be loved. Ed is the beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Gordon); dear father of Eddie (deceased), Pat (Marce) Porcello, Pam (Larry) Sabruno, Michael (Patti); grandfather of Marce (Leah) Porcello, Todd (Kelly) Porcello, Adam (Kari) Porcello, Ashley (Michael) Matz, Jacob (Nicole) Sabruno, Jodi (Anthony) Zalewski, Jenna (Jake) Dashnaw, Amanda (Matt) Trail and Anthony (Valerie) Nagy; great-grandfather of 19; brother of Anastasia Reay. The family will be holding a private burial service at Whitehaven Cemetery in Mayfield Village, Ohio. In lieu of donations, the family asks you to gift to some special child in your life and most of all be happy today.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now