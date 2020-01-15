|
Edwarda W. Luther, 83, a longtime local resident, died January 13, 2020 at Grand River Health and Rehab Center. She was born April 21, 1936 in South Fork, PA. Mrs. Luther owned and operated Ceramic Crafts in Wickliffe, Ohio in the 1980s, and Ocean Pier Inn in the later 1990s. She also worked for the dispatch unit at Picker International in the 1980s. Edwarda loved fishing and spending time outdoors enjoying nature. She especially loved the many dogs she had throughout the years, particularly Abby, her schnauzer. She was a very talented china painter and taught classes for many years. Surviving Edwarda are her children, Ron (Mary Kramer) Luther, Peg (Jim) Sonday, and David (Maria Russo) Luther; grandchildren, David (Lindsey) Luther, Matthew, Nicole and Patrick Sonday, and Grant and Emma Luther; great-grandchildren, Sonia and Nora; and her sister, Peg Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Margaret Schrader. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass in memory of Edwarda will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 18, 2020