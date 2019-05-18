Home

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin C. Paul Obituary
Edwin C. Paul, 88, of Mentor, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Metro Health Medical Center, Cleveland. He was born November 11, 1930, in Cleveland, to the late Edwin H. and Collete Paul. Mr. Paul was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Korea. Ed was a Branch Manager and VP with Cleveland Trust/Ameritrust for over 27 years. He was a dedicated South High Booster for over 40 years serving as their Treasurer. Survivors include his sons, David (Marianne) and Robert (Mary Jo) Paul; grandchildren, Stephen, Shannon, Christopher, Katie, and Nick Paul; and great-grandson, Dalton. Preceding him in death are his wife, Marilyn Paul; and brother, Ron Paul. Private family services were held. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019
