McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Eileen C. Haller

Eileen C. Haller Obituary
Eileen C. (nee Dobson) Haller, 94, of Euclid, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor.Born Oct. 25, 1924, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid since 1959.Eileen was a retiree of GM, and loved her family dearly.She was the cherished grandmother of Eric (Jennifer) Haller, Monica Topete (Rick), Tristan Leclair (John), Danielle (James) Egeland, Jaime (Jeaven) Mrazeck, and Christopher Haller; great-grandmother of seven; and great-great-grandmother of two. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Heidi.Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ely Haller; sons, Ronald and Elyia (Patricia, dec.); and parents, Cornelius C. and Cornelia M. (nee Brady) Dobson.Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., in Willoughby. Prayers to follow 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
