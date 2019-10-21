|
Eileen C. (Kokish) Harman, 76, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born on September 15, 1943 in Republic, PA.Mrs. Harman worked as a secretary from the Cleveland School Systems for 33 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of Lakeshore Assembly of God, Women’s and Nursing Home ministries. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who loved the Lord with all her heart.Survivors include her children: Thomas Morgan, Joseph (Tiffany) Morgan, and Laurie (Evan) Boyer; grandchildren: Kimberly (Zach) Detchon, Dylan Morgan, Samuel and Sydney Boyer; step-children: Bryan E. Harman, Wendy (Kermit) Russell, Stephanie Fisher, Carolyn (David) Fellows; step-grandchildren: Brittany Fisher, Andrew and Nathan Russell, and Lauren Fisher; sisters-in-law: Carol and Dorothy “Dot” Kokish; a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews; and her dog: Curley.She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward L. Harman; parents: Joseph and Mildred Kokish; brothers: Richard, Joseph, and Jerry Kokish; sister-in-law: Lucy Kokish; and her dog: Muffy.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 22, 2019