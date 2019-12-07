Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Eileen D. Celizic


1924 - 2019
Eileen D. Celizic Obituary
Eileen D. (nee Germanovic) Celizic, 95, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence. “God has called His angel home.”Born Nov. 15, 1924, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 28 years.She was the loving mother of Gayle Celizic.Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Celizic.Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Mayfield Village.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
