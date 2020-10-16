1/1
Eileen E. Samson
1934 - 2020
Eileen E. Samson, age 86, of Mentor, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living, Mentor. She was born April 4, 1934, in New Kensington, PA.Mrs. Samson was a retired Lab Technician at Avery Dennison.Eileen and Hugh were well respected and loved by family, friends, and peers. Eileen enjoyed golfing, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, yard work, time spent with family and friends, and especially frequent phone calls from her nieces and nephews. She was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs fan. She was a past president of her women’s league at Blackbrook Golf Course and former member of Advent Lutheran Church and Mentor United Methodist Church.Survivors include Hugh Samson, her husband of 64 years; sons: Mark (Barbara) Samson and James Samson; grandchildren: Erin (Matt) Samson Barney, Robert (Kristen) Samson, and Daniel (Hannah Shaefer) Samson; great-grandson: Colin; and sister-in-law: Elizabeth Bailey.Preceding Eileen in death are her infant son: John Samson; parents: James and Elizabeth Bailey; siblings: Charlotte (Luther) Doby, James and Robert Bailey.A private family service will be held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A private family inurnment will be at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor.The family suggests contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Go to woundedwarriorproject.org to print a donation form to mail in or donate online.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
