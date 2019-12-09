News-Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for Eileen Greve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen (O'Brien) Greve

Eileen (O'Brien) Greve Obituary
Eileen Greve (nee O’Brien), age 57, of Eastlake passed away on December 8, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Beloved wife of Eric A. Greve; loving mother of Justin (deceased), Kevin, Meghan, and Brian; cherished daughter of the late Margaret Patricia and Philip O’Brien; dearest sister of Kathleen O’Brien (Chris Como), Kevin O’Brien (Cindy), Paul O’Brien, deceased (Mary Ann), James O’Brien (Anne), Maureen Calvert (Rocky) and John O’Brien; grandma to Breanna Vechio; daughter-in-law of Shirley Greve and the late Julian Greve (Eve); sister-in-law of Stacy Greve and Michael Greve; dear aunt and cousin to many. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
