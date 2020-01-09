|
|
Services for Eileen J. (Reynolds) Bingham, 95, of Kirtland, will be at 10 AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Ian R. Lynch of Old South Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 1-4 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home.Mrs. Bingham passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mentor Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Mentor.Born June 10, 1924 in Painesville, she was raised in Mentor and had lived in Kirtland for nearly 60 years.She was a member of Old South Church in Kirtland and loved crocheting, embroidery and working jigsaw puzzles. She was a graduate of Ohio University in Athens with a degree in Secretarial Science and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.Mrs. Bingham was employed as a secretary at The Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe and later at Old South Church in Kirtland.Survivors are her children, Beth (Ron Kisela) Goll and James (Vanessa) Bingham; grandsons, Brad (Alison) Goll and Dave (Brendan Shinosky) Goll; great-grandchildren, Alya Rose and Ari Wren Goll. She also leaves Ron and Vanessa’s families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William A. Bingham; her daughter-in-law, Jill Bingham and her son-in-law, Ron Goll. Her parents, Claude and Bessie (Irwin) Reynolds and brother, Prentice Reynolds are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Monday.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Old South Church, 9802 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020