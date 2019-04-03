News-Herald Obituaries
|
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
Eileen (Boepple) Kieselbach


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eileen (Boepple) Kieselbach Obituary
Eileen Kieselbach (nee Boepple), age 92, beloved wife for 52 years of the late Robert (died July 2000); loving mother of Kent, Karen, and Kim; devoted grandmother of four and great-grandmother of two; cherished daughter of the late Charles and Alta (nee Post) Boepple; dearest sister of the late Phillip.
Eileen was born in Chesterland on February 6, 1927 and passed away on April 1, 2019.
In 1948, she and her husband Robert were married at the Community Church of Chesterland. Robert built and developed Kenyon Dr., Karen Dr., Kim Dr. and Beechwood Rd. He was the Superintendent of Russel Township. In 1985, she moved to Washington State to be with her grandchildren and returned in 2012 to Geauga County.
Eileen earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. She was a teacher for over 30 years for Auburn and West Geauga schools.
After she and Robert retired, they traveled to all 50 states, and were active in the Elderhostel educational travel association.
Contributions may be made in memory of Eileen to Habitat for Humanity and Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.
All services private.
Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland.
Online obituary and guestbook at:
www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
