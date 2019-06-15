|
|
Services for Eileen Marie (McCullough) Thomas, 77, of Eastlake, will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Thomas passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Born May 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was raised in Lisbon, OH and has lived in Eastlake for the past 45 years. She was a graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon and Kent State University. She was a teacher in Lisbon and Mentor and later worked as a tutor at Northcoast Tutoring Service. Survivors are her husband of 51 years, Jerome; daughters, Karen (William) Yirava and Brenda (James) Tankersley; grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Cameron and Seth and brother, Robert McCullough. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Marilyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raney and Ida May (Dodd) McCullough; and brother, Roger McCullough. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village following the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Holden Arboretum, 9500 Sperry Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019