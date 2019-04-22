Eileen P. Syktich (nee Washell), age 91, beloved wife of the late Samuel; loving mother of Karen Obratil (husband Richard), Brian (wife Deborah), and Kenneth; devoted grandmother of Richard and Michael Obratil (wife Pamela), Julie Mills (husband Jonathan), Lindsey, Samantha, and Allison Syktich; and great-grandmother of Lane, Ali, Brady, and Luke; cherished daughter of the late Andrew and Pauline (nee Prementine) Washell; dearest sister of John (wife Elizabeth, deceased), William (wife Elaine), and Robert Washell (wife Judy), Janet Havener (husband Paul) and the late Andrew (wife Elizabeth) and Thomas Washell (wife Elizabeth, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Eileen was born on November 3, 1927, in Beccaria, Pennsylvania and passed away on April 21, 2019. She was a resident of Chesterland for 35 years, formerly living in Wickliffe. Eileen was a member of St. Anselm Church since 1980. Eileen was a member of Little Italy Retirees and ISDA. She retired in 1997 after 31 years from Glastic as a Quality Assurance Manager. Eileen loved shopping, cruises and slot machines. She was a Cavs and Indians fan. Eileen loved to cook and to go out for rides. She will be remembered most as a very faithful person who was devoted to her faith and family. She was funny, very kind and generous. Eileen was meticulous about herself very family-oriented and loved her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Eileen to St. Anselm Catholic Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Anselm Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Eileen at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary