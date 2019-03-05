|
|
Memorial services celebrating the life of Elaine A. (Berndt) Hulsman, 87, of Willoughby, will be 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, in the Church Parlor, prior to the service.
Mrs. Hulsman died Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Mentor.
Born April 20, 1931 in Cleveland, she was a longtime Eastlake-Willoughby resident.
Survivors are her children, Cathy (Mike) Schneithorst and Steve (Lora) Hulsman; grandchildren, Joy, Matt, Tyler, Jason, Anelia, and Sara; sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Hickey and Bev (Ron) Golden. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.
Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Jim (1991); daughter, Linda (2013); and many loved ones.
Private family interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Willoughby United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019