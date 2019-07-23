Home

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 932-7900
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
residence of Nina Rotondo
30116 Warren Rd.
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Solon, OH
View Map
Elaine Adele Shaft


1922 - 2019
Elaine Adele Shaft Obituary
Elaine A. Shaft (nee Kaufman), age 97, was born January 3, 1922 and passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Shaft; devoted mother of Nina (Donald Cull) Rotondo and David Shaft; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (fiancee Angela Basic) Stewart and Angela Rotondo; loving great-grandmother of Owen Stewart; dear sister of the following deceased: Irving Rosenthal, Ann Chait, Lillian Altman and Katherine Alexander; cherished aunt. Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Hts. on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Solon, OH. The family will receive friends Friday following burial until 7 p.m. at the residence of Nina Rotondo, 30116 Warren Rd., Wickliffe. Contributions are suggested to the Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center (www.mentor-ridge.net).
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019
