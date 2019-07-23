|
|
Elaine A. Shaft (nee Kaufman), age 97, was born January 3, 1922 and passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Shaft; devoted mother of Nina (Donald Cull) Rotondo and David Shaft; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (fiancee Angela Basic) Stewart and Angela Rotondo; loving great-grandmother of Owen Stewart; dear sister of the following deceased: Irving Rosenthal, Ann Chait, Lillian Altman and Katherine Alexander; cherished aunt. Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Hts. on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Solon, OH. The family will receive friends Friday following burial until 7 p.m. at the residence of Nina Rotondo, 30116 Warren Rd., Wickliffe. Contributions are suggested to the Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center (www.mentor-ridge.net).
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019