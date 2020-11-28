Elaine Barrett, age 85, of Wickliffe, passed away November 27, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on October 24, 1935, to the late William and Betty Heffernan.She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Elaine worked in banking for many years. Elaine enjoyed traveling alongside her husband, spending summers in Lake Chautauqua and winters in Florida. Her greatest joy was her family.Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hugh Barrett, children Michael Barrett, Bob (Marilyn) Barrett, and John Barrett, grandchildren Mark (Denise) Barrett, Angela (Chris) McManis, Shauna (Matt) Sweeney, Donnie Barrett, and Sherri Barrett, great-grandchildren Skylar, Scarlett, Henry, Cole, Ailish, Rhylie, and Giovanni, sister Noreen Dixon. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandson Ian Barrett and daughter-in-law Janet Barrett.Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm.