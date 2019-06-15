|
|
Elaine (Covelli) Wilson (née Dybzinski), of Wickliffe, was born on April 6, 1940 to the late Felix and Helen (nee Jaroszewski) Dybzinski and passed away, at home, surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019. Elaine was a dedicated mother and grandmother who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren. Her passion for caring and healing others led to a career in nursing for over 30 years at Richmond Heights Hospital. After retirement, she grew to share a love of gardening with her son, Doug. She was a voracious reader and shared her time with OLMC, Mater Dei Academy, and Legion of Mary. Elaine is the beloved wife of 44 years to William Wilson; mother of David Covelli (Maria), Denise Kovalsky, Douglas (deceased) Covelli (Gina), Dawn Bowles (Bill), Brian Wilson (Jessi), and Amy Schmidt (Jacob); stepmother of Cindy Drake (JR), Terri Timoneri (Mike), Lauri Wilson and Bill Wilson Jr.; grandmother of Marissa (Ryan), Anthony, Alicia, Jessica, Douglas, Katie, Nicole (Austin), Beau (Sarah), Jacob, Cori, Luke, and Madison; six great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister of Philip Dybzinski (Patricia). Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (please meet at church). Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons, Suite 1, Berea, Ohio 44017 (www.cypresshospice.com). Cypress Hospice is a company built on a legacy of love and compassion which was demonstrated in the care they provided to Elaine in her final days.
Published in News-Herald on June 16, 2019