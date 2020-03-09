|
|
Elaine D. Hunchuck, age 86, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Grand River Health and Rehab with her children by her side. Elaine worked at General Motors for 20 years where she sewed car interiors. She had also worked at Red Coach Grill in Cleveland. Elaine enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, polka dancing, camping, fishing and hosting family and friends. Her family was her greatest joy. Survivors are her children, Frank (Caren), of Mentor, Donald, of Madison, Joy Wachs, of Mentor, and Tom, of Mentor-on-the-Lake; grandchildren, Phillip, Jaimie Wachs, and Donnie; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Alice Horwatt. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank J. Hunchuck; grandson, Zachary Wachs; granddaughter, Jessica Nelson; and siblings, Olin Frampton and Bernice Dziak. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A private graveside service will be held at Mentor Cemetery. Online condolences and information at: www.johnsonfhuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020