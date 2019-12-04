Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Funeral Mass for Elaine L. (nee Balogh) Marria, 90, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Mrs. Marria passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence. Born July 1, 1929, in London, Ontario, Canada, she had been a resident of Lake County for 45 years. She was the loving mother of Thomas (Cindy) Marria, Barbara Iorio, Cynthia Marria, Kathleen Marria, Dallas (Marilyn) Marria, and June (Patrick) Marria-Clark; cherished grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of five; and twin-sister of Alan Balogh. Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Thomas Marria (1983); and parents, Louis and Josephine (nee Catalano) Balogh. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the Mass. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
