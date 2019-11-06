|
|
Elaine Mae Schlee, age 90, of Madison, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Geneva Shores. She was born December 28, 1928, in Perry, Ohio, the daughter of Sheridan A. Simmons and Edith (Fogle) Simmons. She married Roy A. Schlee, Sr. August 26, 1950. Raised in Perry, she lived her life in the Madison/Perry area. Elaine was a homemaker who canned, created great wedding and anniversary cakes, and knitted, sewed and crocheted. She enjoyed watching cars go by and birds at the feeder. She is survived by her sons, Larry Schlee, Roy Schlee, Jr., Wayne Schlee, Brian (Veronica) Schlee; daughters, Sandra Chadwick, Linda (Ed) Adams; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Wright; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy A. Schlee, Sr.; parents; brothers, Delbert, Butch, Herbie, Harley, Earl; sisters, Shirley, and Nancy. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7320 Middle Ridge Road, Madison, OH. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019