Elaine N. Barnes
1944 - 2020
Elaine N. Barnes, age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center, Concord Twp. She was born on November 3, 1944, in Madison, OH to the late Sigmund and Gertrude Baker. Elaine worked as an owner/operator of Convenient Food Mart, Baron’s Bar and Restaurant, and as a Medical Billing Technician in the later years of her career. She enjoyed traveling, riding horses, hosting holidays, and spending time with friends and family. Elaine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald J. Barnes; her children, Donald J. Barnes II “DJ” and Tonya L. Kinney; and her four grandchildren, Donald J. Barnes III “Joey”, Alyssa M. Barnes, Lindsey Millar and William Millar “Michael”. Arrangements are entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
