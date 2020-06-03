Elaine R. Fees
1941 - 2020
Elaine R. Fees, age 78, passed away peacefully at Brookdale of Mentor, June 3, 2020. She was born September 9, 1941, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Edward and Ruth (Lietke) Marchell. Elaine was employed for six years at the Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois, and before that she worked for the Lutheran Church in Chanute, Kansas, as the church secretary for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Painesville. Elaine loved music and liked to practice and play the organ. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is known for telling people she has the “most perfect” grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Richard) Szoradi of Painesville; son, Michael Fees of Mentor; grandchildren, Aliana, Kaylan, and Marisa Szoradi. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ross Fees in 2012; and her parents. Family and friends will be received Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 250 Bowhall Road in Painesville.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
