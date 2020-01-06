|
Elaine R. Wisniewski, age 92, of Newbury Twp., OH, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Dec. 15, 1927, to Ivans and Alvirda (Nee: Fleming) Weisz. She was a longtime and devoted member of the Newbury United Community Church since 1952, where she had served on the Finance Committee, the Stewardship Committee, Fellowship Committee, Nursery School Treasurer, sang in the Church Choir (director for eight years) and created the church bulletin for many years. Elaine had attended Bowling Green State University to study music, and then worked as a secretary for Mutual of Omaha Insurance for 25 years, FMC Technologies Material Handling Division, and Smith & Chester Insurance. She is survived by Terry (Elaine) Vacha of Marblehead, OH; dear friends, Terry, Jennifer and Theresa; and her church friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, James Gordon, Harold Vacha, and Erich Wisniewski; and step-son, Peter E. Wisniewski. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Rd., PO Box 308, Newbury OH 44065. Visitation is Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Donations are suggested to the church. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020