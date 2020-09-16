1/1
Elaine S. Markey
Elaine S. Markey (nee Thorsell) age 76, beloved wife for 51 years of Tim; cherished daughter of the late Roy and Alvy (nee Norbo) Thorsell; dearest sister of Evelyn Gardner (husband James, deceased) and Roy Thorsell (wife Carol); dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elaine S. Markey was born October 29, 1943 in Cleveland, OH and passed away peacefully September 12,2020 in Gates Mills, OH. She was a resident of Gates Mills since 1991 and prior to that South Euclid. Elaine graduated from Brush High School in 1961 and received her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in 1966. She was a teacher for the Willoughby-Eastlake school district for 30 years and won teacher of the year. After retirement from teaching, Elaine went to Landscape Architecture School at Ohio State University in 1996. Elaine enjoyed bowling, slot machines, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She liked to listen to music from the 50s and 60s and loved Lionel Richie. Elaine loved the Cleveland Indians and watching her husband play softball. She will be remembered as a positive, caring and selfless woman who was very supportive and devoted to her family. Elaine had a great sense of humor and was a social butterfly. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Celebration of Life Service Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Burial following at Gates Mills North Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Elaine at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Tuesday morning 11 AM to 12 Noon. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
