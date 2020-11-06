1/1
Elaine Teknipp
Elaine Teknipp (nee Repicky), age 86, passed away November 5, 2020 at The Enclave of Newell Creek in Mentor. She was born April 19, 1934 in Cleveland.Elaine, beloved wife of Bill; loving mother of Laura (Donald) Herbe, James (Kimberly), Paul (Nancy), Joseph (deceased) (wife – Jennifer), Philip (Janet), Michael (Anne); cherished grandmother of Donald (Coleen), Melissa (Matt), William (Erin) Brian, Allison Greg); Ryan (Kaitlin), Anthony; Matt, Tom (Tara), Sean (Krista) Sarah (Brandon); Jim, Lauren, Bill; Tyler (Devon), Caitlin; Lea, Charlie, Drew and Great-grandmother of 14.Elaine loved life. Her faith, family and friends were her most precious gifts. Elaine was an enthusiastic artist with a passion for painting. Her witty and fun playfulness was loved by all.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8540 Mentor Ave. in Mentor (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING/ MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
