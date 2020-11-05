John and Amy, Ron, and Marybeth, and all the Kolz family,



We hold Mrs. Kolz dearly in our memories and in our hearts. Whether that was coming home with John from Cincy to her enthusiastic pasta dinners around the table in Willowick, seeing her warm smile and watchful eye at John and Amy's wedding and birthdays, or sharing some relaxing time in the backyard at Pound Ridge, we remember her ever present love and pride for her family.



Please accept our sincere sympathy in this time of loss.



Dave, Annette, Reed, Mallory, and Caleb Jaberg



Friend