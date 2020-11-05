1/1
Eleanor A. (Maneri) Kolz
1937 - 2020
Eleanor A. Kolz (nee Maneri) , age 83 of Concord Twp., longtime resident of Willowick and Mentor, peacefully passed away November 4, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born February 24, 1937 in Cleveland to the late Onorio and Mildred Maneri.Eleanor worked at East Ohio Gas Company and retired from Sears. She was a 50 year member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Stephen minister. She was active in ceramics at Mentor Senior Center, and a member of the North High Boosters. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends; she had a joy for life and people. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, travel (especially to Las Vegas, New York and Alaska), and seeing Broadway shows.Eleanor was the loving wife of the late Roland J. Kolz; mother of Marybeth (Timothy) Neal, Ronald (Kim) Kolz and John (Amy) Kolz; grandmother of Derek (Megan) Neal, Brittany (Matt) Matejka, Jack Kolz and Oscar Kolz; great grandmother of Avery Matejka and Penelope Matejka; sister of Norman (Kathy) Maneri; dearest companion of James Mack.The Kolz family will receive friends from 2-6 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Wiloughby (located on the grounds of McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home). Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 460 East 321st Street, Willowick. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Please observe social distancing and bring a mask covering. Donations can be made in Eleanor’s name to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Willowick.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
November 6, 2020
John and Amy, Ron, and Marybeth, and all the Kolz family,

We hold Mrs. Kolz dearly in our memories and in our hearts. Whether that was coming home with John from Cincy to her enthusiastic pasta dinners around the table in Willowick, seeing her warm smile and watchful eye at John and Amy's wedding and birthdays, or sharing some relaxing time in the backyard at Pound Ridge, we remember her ever present love and pride for her family.

Please accept our sincere sympathy in this time of loss.

Dave, Annette, Reed, Mallory, and Caleb Jaberg
David and Annette Jaberg
Friend
November 6, 2020
