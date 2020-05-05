Eleanor Agnes Stoltz, age 96, of Harpersfield, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Rae Ann Skilled Nursing. She was born August 14, 1923, in Madison, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Ava (Headley) Hummel. She married D.O. "Bud" Stoltz in Madison on May 1, 1946. Eleanor was a 1941 graduate of Madison High School. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Geneva and was a member of the Harpersfield Fire Department Auxiliary, the Cinder-Ellas for 20 years. Eleanor and her husband owned and operated a family grape farm in Harpersfield for 33 years. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her family. She is survived by daughters, Mary Redmond, Virginia Sanzotta, Julie (Everett) Henry, Sue (Dennis) Konczal, Lois (Ken) Acord; a son, Otto (Liz) Stoltz; and son-in-law, Larry Chamberlain, all of Geneva; as well as 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild due to be born any day, now. Also surviving are her sisters, Eva Bukky, Dorothy (Richard) Cook, and Alice Hambleton. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Bud," daughter, Lou Ann Chamberlain; her parents; brothers, Elmer, Harold (Buzz), Glen, and Adelbert Hummel; sisters, Lucy Loftus, Helen McInnerney, and Lucille in infancy. A private family graveside service will be held with Fr. Daniel Finnerty officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Harpersfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5516 Cork-Cold Springs Road, Geneva, or to Assumption Church, 30 Lockwood Street, Geneva. Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.