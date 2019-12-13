|
|
Funeral Services for Eleanor (Lohr) Bennett-Latshaw, 95, of Painesville, will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Friends may call 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home. Eleanor was born December 10, 1924 in Somerset, Pennsylvania to Lawrence and Eva (Moyle) Lohr. She passed away December 13, 2019 in Chardon, Ohio. Eleanor was a cafeteria supervisor for the Painesville City Schools System for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville. Eleanor enjoyed baking, crocheting, sewing, doll making, and she especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Timothy L. (Kelly) Bennett; daughters, Linda Somppi and Diana (Marlo) Sims; grandchildren, Ty, Toby and Tonya Sims, Scott Bennett, Samantha (Matthew) Orginc, Jason (Chenita) Somppi, Gina (Mark) Bayless; great-grandchildren, Drew, Emily and Ricky Bayless, Dajon and Zaria Davis; sister, Mary Bancroft; many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Bennett; second husband, Howard Latshaw; her parents, Lawrence and Eva Lohr; brothers, Ed, Lester, Jim, Lawrence, and Charlie Lohr; sisters, Betty Wilkerson, Eva Bodak and Ruth Nash; son-in-law, Richard Somppi; and loving friend, Nan Moser.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019