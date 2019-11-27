Home

Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-2176
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
1925 - 2019
Eleanor Crosbie Obituary
Eleanor E. Crosbie, age 94, of Madison, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 at Country Club Retirement Center in Ashtabula. Born Sept. 25, 1925, in Cleveland, to Everett and Charlotte (nee: Freese) Van Dame, she had been a longtime Madison area resident. She enjoyed water sports, bowling and her poodles, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked for Carlisle’s in both Madison and Ashtabula. Eleanor was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she participated in the choir, youth group and the OTO Club. She is survived by her children, William (Nancy), of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Robert (Elaine), of Roaming Shores; grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle) Crosbie, Christopher (Amanda) Crosbie, Devon (Jeff) Burdick and Sean (Courtney) Crosbie; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Ana, Ryan, Beth, Emma and Ava. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Thomas Crosbie; and brother, Raymond Van Dame. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, with burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, OH. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
