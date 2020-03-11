|
|
Eleanor J. Gribble, age 82, of Willoughby, OH, died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Heartland of Willoughby, Willoughby, OH. She was born March 28, 1937 in Wytheville, Va. Mrs. Gribble was a homemaker. Survivors include her children, Lisa (William) Blything, and Michael Roberts; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Miller, Jessica (Steve) Taylor, Candice Roberts, Christian and Keifer Roberts; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Durward Coleman, Paul (Virginia) Coleman, W.G. Coleman, Claudine (Ray) Porter, and Elizabeth Cook; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Eleanor in death are her husband, Homer Gribble; parents, Raymond and Grace Coleman; siblings, Brooks (Geraldine) Coleman, Raymond Coleman Jr. and Golda (Benjamin) Dunford. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020