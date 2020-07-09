Eleanor J. Pruett, 93, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away July 2, 2020. Born Nov. 30, 1926, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Eastlake for 50 years. Eleanor was an Executive Secretary for General Electric. She was a founding member of Shoregate United Methodist Church. Loving mother of Vicki Szabo; grandmother to Nicholas Szabo; Michael (Amanda) Szabo; great-grandmother to Charlotte Rose and Dagny Eleanor; sister of Carol Stibich and loving aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Cornelia Sage; brothers, Russell and Earl Sage. A private memorial service will be determined at a later date.



