1/1
Eleanor J. (Sage) Pruett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor J. Pruett, 93, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away July 2, 2020. Born Nov. 30, 1926, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Eastlake for 50 years. Eleanor was an Executive Secretary for General Electric. She was a founding member of Shoregate United Methodist Church. Loving mother of Vicki Szabo; grandmother to Nicholas Szabo; Michael (Amanda) Szabo; great-grandmother to Charlotte Rose and Dagny Eleanor; sister of Carol Stibich and loving aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Cornelia Sage; brothers, Russell and Earl Sage. A private memorial service will be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved