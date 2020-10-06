1/1
Eleanor Lillian Rogers "Elle" Larsen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Elle) lived a fearless life full of adventure, travel, family and learning. She was of strong will and quick to laugh. Not one to complain, she made the best of every situation and lived life well. She passed along great values and passions to her kids and loved her grandkids. She also passionately loved genealogy and spaghetti. Sadly Elle unexpected passed away on September 29th, 2020 in Mentor, OH. She was tough and we thought she would live forever. She will be missed daily.Elle was born in Hackensack, NJ on July 12th, 1930 to Edwin Arthur Rogers and Eleanor Charlot Banta Rogers. Her mother was a 7th generation descendent of Epke Jacobse Banta who settled in Hackensack NJ in 1659, and the new parents stayed in that area until moving to Rockland Lake, NY in 1935. There, foreshadowing a future excellence at Trivial Pursuits, Elle was valedictorian of her Rockland Lake 8th grade (class of 7!). While attending Nyack high school (graduating class of 1948) she met the love of her life, David Page Larsen. After Elle graduated from St.Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in NYC, NY in the summer of 1951, they were married.Bucking almost 300 years of Banta family tradition, living in Hackensack, NJ was not in Elle’s future. After marriage, a love of travel and new adventures took over. So did 4 kids. Through the years Elle lived in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Ohio, Texas, and Ohio. Even more amazing, Elle would pile all her young kids (and a few neighborhood kids as well) and trek across the country to see the sights. She instilled a love of travel in all her kids. After the death of David Larsen in 1991, Elle travelled the world seeing Antartica, the Panama Canal, Europe, New Zealand and more.In her later years she settled in Mentor, OH and enjoyed her gardens, grandkids, genealogy, pets, reading and traveling.She was the treasured mother of her surviving children Lauritz (aka Larry), Jay (Pam Harnden), Todd and Erikke (Greg Maguire) and was very special to her 10 grandchildren.In the spring when the daffodils are blooming, there will be a private service and burial at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Donations in her honor can be made to a great charity of choice at: https://www.charitynavigator.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved