Eleanor (Elle) lived a fearless life full of adventure, travel, family and learning. She was of strong will and quick to laugh. Not one to complain, she made the best of every situation and lived life well. She passed along great values and passions to her kids and loved her grandkids. She also passionately loved genealogy and spaghetti. Sadly Elle unexpected passed away on September 29th, 2020 in Mentor, OH. She was tough and we thought she would live forever. She will be missed daily.Elle was born in Hackensack, NJ on July 12th, 1930 to Edwin Arthur Rogers and Eleanor Charlot Banta Rogers. Her mother was a 7th generation descendent of Epke Jacobse Banta who settled in Hackensack NJ in 1659, and the new parents stayed in that area until moving to Rockland Lake, NY in 1935. There, foreshadowing a future excellence at Trivial Pursuits, Elle was valedictorian of her Rockland Lake 8th grade (class of 7!). While attending Nyack high school (graduating class of 1948) she met the love of her life, David Page Larsen. After Elle graduated from St.Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in NYC, NY in the summer of 1951, they were married.Bucking almost 300 years of Banta family tradition, living in Hackensack, NJ was not in Elle’s future. After marriage, a love of travel and new adventures took over. So did 4 kids. Through the years Elle lived in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Ohio, Texas, and Ohio. Even more amazing, Elle would pile all her young kids (and a few neighborhood kids as well) and trek across the country to see the sights. She instilled a love of travel in all her kids. After the death of David Larsen in 1991, Elle travelled the world seeing Antartica, the Panama Canal, Europe, New Zealand and more.In her later years she settled in Mentor, OH and enjoyed her gardens, grandkids, genealogy, pets, reading and traveling.She was the treasured mother of her surviving children Lauritz (aka Larry), Jay (Pam Harnden), Todd and Erikke (Greg Maguire) and was very special to her 10 grandchildren.In the spring when the daffodils are blooming, there will be a private service and burial at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Donations in her honor can be made to a great charity of choice
at: https://www.charitynavigator.org