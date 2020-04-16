|
|
Eleanor “Ellie” Ruth Raggets (nee Shestrik), age 93, of Euclid, passed away April 14th, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1926, in Cleveland to the late Anthony and Mary Shestrik. Ellie worked at the Veterans Administration and Lawson's Milk Company, was a dedicated volunteer at the Euclid Senior Center, a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish and the former Holy Cross Couple’s Club, and a homemaker. Ellie is the loving and devoted wife for 65 years to the late Carl John Raggets; caring mother of Susan Pennza, Diane Raggets, Joanne (Richard) Domen, Laurie (Ronald) Rauscher, and Karen (Jim) White; grandmother of Christine (Joseph) White, Lisa (Barry) Stevenson, Robert (Brittany) Rauscher, Daniel Domen, Maria Domen and the late Cpl Jonathan Pennza; great-grandmother of Annabelle Stevenson; aunt to many. A memorial mass and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private funeral service was conducted by Father Joe Fortuna of Our Lady of The Lake. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020