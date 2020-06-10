Eleanore I. Lette
1929 - 2020
Eleanore I. Lette, 90, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland. She was born July 10, 1929, in Cleveland, to the late Stephen and Ada Shandle. Survivors include her daughters, Laurie (Joe Greer) Lette and Sherry (Doug) Palugy; grandchildren, Andrea Newby, Brian Helmerick, Katie (Jason) Toth and Kelly (Randy) Bledsoe; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Bayley, Bryce, Kelsey, and Kayla, Addy and Brynn; and sister, Marge (Rollie) Helton. Preceding Eleanore in death are her husband, Mel Lette; sisters, Bertha Kipp and Dorothy Pullin; and brothers, Ira, Joseph, Ernest, and Clifford Shandle. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to take place in Mentor Cemetery, following the service. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
