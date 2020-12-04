1/1
Eleanore L. Missal (nee Cimperman), 91, exchanged this life for the next Dec. 3, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Sylvester C. Missal; dear stepmother of Paul J. of Wilsonville, Ore., and Ann M. of Mentor; loving sister of Sister M. Benedict of Lemont, Ill., Frank (dec.), Vincent (dec.), and Louis (dec.); Godmother of seven; aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services observed.For those who wish to do so, the family suggests donations be made to Mt. Assisi Convent, 13900 Main St., Lemont, IL 60439, Poor Clares, 3900 13th St. N.E., Washington, DC 20017, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119.Arrangements entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
