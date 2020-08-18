Eleanore Marie Avalon, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. She spent her last weeks surrounded by her loved ones in her daughter’s home. Eleanore spent her life caring for others with love and patience. She was a telented cook and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Eleanore is survived by her children: John (Linda) Avalon of Middlefield, Gary (Cindy) Avalon of Perry, Carolyn (Tim) Lane of Ravenna, and Gayle Turk of Mentor; her grandchildren: Tom (Carolyn) Beach, John (Deanna) Avalon, Tom (Nicci) Avalon, Jessica (Jeremy) Rowan, Lisa (John) Christy, Becki (Kelley) Reynolds, Erin (Tim) Orentlikher, Stephanie (Craig) Osterholt, Jason Turk, and Amy (Randy) Sines; her great-grandchildren: Anna, Sydney, Sullivan, Andrew, John William, Nathan, Audrey, Elliott, Adam, Shaun, Eleanore, Mara, Katelyn, Emily, Josephine, and Lincoln; and her siblings Robert (Catherine) Thomas, Father Ralph Thomas, Andy (Sandy) Thomas, and Marilyn (Denny) Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John, and granddaughter Aimee Lane.Eleanore’s family will hold a private service at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
