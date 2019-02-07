|
Eleonora Guerrieri (nee Stabile), age 73, of Willowick, passed away February 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born June 25, 1945, in Lecce, Italy, to the late Michele Stabile and Domenica Capilungo.Eleonora was a quintessential homemaker and longtime parishioner at St. Mary Magdalene Church. She was a skilled gardener, exceptional cook, and impeccable seamstress. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her sense of style and fashion were second to none.Eleonora will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Antonio; and her children, Lora (Jack) Hay, Antonella (Ron) Guerrieri-Kost, and Mark (Theresa) Guerrieri; Eleonora will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Alexandra, Jackson, Nathan, Luca, Giovanni, and Lorenzo; by herbrothers, Cesare Stabile, Rodolfo (Anna) Stabile, Alfredo (Maria) Stabile; and sister, Malfida (Gianni) Sozzo; by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Alfredo (Maria) Guerrieri, Renato (Denise) Guerrieri, Nicoletta Mastrocola, Rita (Osvaldo) Silverii, and Filomena (Antonio) Francischiello; and by her many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brothers, Giovanni and Orlando (Silvana) Stabile; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Raffaele and Serafina Guerrieri, Raffaele Mastrocola, and Natalia Maiocco.A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick.The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Entombment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019